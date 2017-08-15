An airfield maintenance building at the Quad-City International Airport sustained severe storm damage last month and must undergo a structural analysis to determine the scope of the destruction.
Jo Johnson, human resources and risk management director, told the Rock Island County Metropolitan Airport Authority at its meeting Tuesday that high winds during a July 21 rainstorm ripped off a brick facade and insulation from the rear of the building as well as caused other damage.
An insurance adjuster estimated the storm damage at between $90,000 and $100,000, Johnson said. A recovery company, American Technologies Inc., or ATI, identified the need for an structural analysis after discovering possible roof damage.
Ken Carley, the airport's assistant director of aviation and operations, said airport staff had to make some temporary repairs to a wall that pulled away from the structure. He said Legat Architects will conduct the structural analysis "to make sure we don't have any further damage."
The Snow Removal Equipment, or SRE, building, stores the airport's snow and maintenance equipment. He said the damage was to the section of the building that was built in the 1970s. A new addition was built in the early 2000s.
The storm also scattered limbs and debris around the airport, flooded the perimeter, damaged a gate arm in the parking lot and damaged a curtain on a jet bridge. There were no injuries or damages to aircraft, Johnson added.
In other business, the airport authority:
- Voted 7-0, with one commissioner absent, to approve a five-year agreement with Crawford, Murphy and Tilley to be the airport's selected engineer. The firm will assist in long-range planning, the airport's physical projects, regulatory compliance issues and other engineering-related strategies.
- Unanimously approved the purchase of a single-family home at 6923 54th St., Milan, from Danny and Sandra Short for the appraisal price of $86,000. Airport Director Bruce Carter said the airport will demolish the home this fall.
- Unanimously approved a lease extension with DHL Global Forwarding for space in the airport's Cargo Building No. 1, located at 3100 69th Ave., Moline. After appraising the space, the agreement increases the annual rent gradually from $4 per square foot to $5.75 per square foot by the end of the five-year lease. Airport officials said the increase will mean an additional $28,000 in income for the airport. The airport also will share the costs for upgrades to the heating/ventilation and air conditioning system.