Mark Bennett, a gaming industry veteran, has been selected as president and general manager of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel, the Rock Island casino announced.
Bennett will oversee all aspects of the Delaware North-owned and -operated property gaming destination, including gaming, food and beverage and lodging. Jumer's was acquired by Delaware North in 2011.
"Mark brings impressive gaming-industry credentials to Delaware North," Brian Hansberry, president of the gaming division, said in a news release.
Bennett replaces David Wolf, who became president of Delaware North's Southland Park Gaming and Racing in West Memphis, Arkansas. Wolf had been Jumer's president and general manager since June 2014.
"I am extremely excited to return to Illinois to take on this new and challenging role with Jumer’s Casino and Hotel,'' Bennett said in the release. "Jumer’s is an outstanding gaming property with a significant history in Rock Island."
He joins Delaware North after serving as vice president of slot operations at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas for 11 years. There, he oversaw all aspects of the casino’s slot operation, which generated more than $130 million in gross revenue. He also served on the executive committee and was chairman of the resort’s corporate social responsibility.
Previously, he was vice president of slots at the MGM Grand Detroit Casino and director of slots at the Majestic Star Casino in Gary, Indiana. He returns to Illinois, where he began his gaming career with Harrah’s Entertainment in Joliet, later serving in a variety of roles at the company’s casinos in New Orleans.
Bennett holds a bachelor’s degree in government from Cornell University and earned his MBA in marketing and finance at Indiana University.
Delaware North Gaming, a subsidiary of Delaware North, owns and operates entertainment destinations in New York, Illinois, Florida, Arizona, West Virginia, Arkansas and Ohio.