JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Ride-hailing services Uber and Lyft will soon be available for Juneau International Airport travelers.
The governor is expected to sign a bill that would allow rideshare companies to operate in Alaska, and Juneau airport officials are getting ready, KTOO-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2qN0Vdj). Under the legislation, companies such as Uber and Lyft could begin working in Alaska this month.
The airport's board approved a draft fee schedule this week.
Under the draft, the rideshare companies would pay $100 a year to operate on airport property. They are also required to pay $3 surcharge on each fare to and from the airport.
"We want to meet the demand. We know it's imminent," Airport Manager Patty Wahto said. "We have to have something in place. And we'll look for comments and see if there's changes that have to be made."
Airport officials have said the surcharge is an industry standard, but local cab companies disagree.
"That's hogwash. If that's the basis of it, then they should charge the tour companies, the shuttle companies and everybody else the same fee," said Shane Williams, owner of EverGreen Taxi, Capital Cab and Taku Taxi.
Conventional cabs pay about $150 a year per vehicles without any additional ride fee, according the report.
When asked about Uber's opinion on the matter, Uber's general manager for Alaska Brian Gebhart released a statement saying Uber is "looking forward to finalizing an agreement with the Juneau airport."
Lyft is not likely to dispute the fee schedule, according to the report.
The fee schedule will be sent to the Juneau Assembly after the public comment period ends June 21.
Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org