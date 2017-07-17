KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City-area businesswoman has been ordered to spend a year and a half in federal prison for lying about her Cayman Islands interests used in a scheme to hide millions of dollars in secret offshore accounts.
Sixty-six-year-old Verna Cheryl Womack of Mission Hills, Kansas, was sentenced Monday in Kansas City, Missouri. On Monday, she paid the $1.7 million in taxes that her attorneys and the U.S. government agreed she owed.
Womack pleaded guilty last year to a count of attempting to interfere with the administration of U.S. internal revenue laws. As part of a plea deal, prosecutors dropped nine other counts.
Court documents allege that Womack failed to report her offshore holdings as required by law in an effort to hide more than $6 million in income.