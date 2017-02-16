TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Supporters of a Kansas House bill that would raise income taxes to balance the state budget are hoping it might pick up the one extra vote needed to make it veto-proof ahead of a second vote Thursday.
The House gave the measure first-round approval Wednesday on an 83-39 vote, with three representatives absent. The margin was one shy of the two-thirds majority necessary to override a veto from Republican Gov. Sam Brownback, who said after the initial vote that he opposes such broad income tax increases and that he wouldn't sign the bill.
He stopped short of threatening to veto the bill. Governors can let bills become law without their signature, but Brownback strongly criticized the measure as harmful to working families.
Support can slip between first-round approval and final action. The measure's backers said they couldn't guess how many House members might change their minds. If the House votes Thursday in favor of the bill, it would move to the state Senate for consideration, whatever the vote margin.
The bill would help balance the state budget by raising more than $1 billion in new revenues over two years, and it would abandon core policies Brownback pushed through the GOP-controlled Legislature in 2012 and 2013.
Meanwhile, many lawmakers could embrace Brownback's proposal for $317 million in internal borrowing to get the state through June without cutting education funding. The House was debating that proposal Thursday.
The Senate planned to debate a Democratic plan Thursday to boost income taxes to raise $1.2 billion over two years.
