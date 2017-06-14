Ken Ohr, who helped lead the charge in saving Exelon's Quad-Cities Nuclear Generating Station from closure, has been named the station's site vice president.
Exelon Generation announced that Ohr, formerly the plant's manager, is replacing Scott Darin, the site vice president since 2014. Darin now is overseeing Exelon Corp.’s Transportation Department, which provides corporate air transportation services.
Ohr brings nearly 25 years of industry experience and extensive knowledge of station operations. Having begun his career at the Quad-Cities Station in 1993, he has held numerous senior management positions including project management, engineering and operations. Ohr received his senior reactor operator’s license in 2010 and was promoted to plant manager in 2015.
"Quad-Cities has a proud history of safe, reliable operations, and I look forward to carrying that legacy forward," Ohr said. "I'm proud to live and work in the Quad-Cities area, and I'm committed to ensuring that our employees remain active in the community through civic engagement, charitable contributions and volunteerism."
As plant manager, Ohr was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Quad-Cities station near Cordova. His leadership kept the employees focused on continued safe operations of the plant as its 800 employees rallied over the past year to save the plant from a premature closure, said Exelon spokesman Bill Stoermer.
Ohr also joined the Exelon leadership and workforce in devoting countless hours to working on passage of what became known as the Future Energy Jobs Act. He participated on the bus trips, which transported hundreds of Exelon workers to Springfield, as well as met with constituents and key shareholders to discuss the plant's significance.
A graduate of the University of Illinois-Champaign, he and his wife live in East Moline with their two sons.