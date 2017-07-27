BOSTON (AP) — Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on Thursday reported a loss of $86.5 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs related to the company's convertible debt, came to 21 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.
The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $15.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.1 million.
Keryx Biopharma shares have climbed 27 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 1 percent in the last 12 months.
