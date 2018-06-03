Investors sold stocks off on Tuesday, quickly moved to re-accumulate them on Wednesday, and worked to finish the holiday-shortened week from there. Our Quad-City Times Key 15 declined 3.96 to close at 2387.83 for the four days affair. (1)
Monday’s stumble came as investors reflexively responded to a European market stumble, focused on concern that Italians may attempt to set up an election to consider, leaving the European Union. Such an event would have broad consequences, both positive and negative. So, investors exited some of their stock positions there, leading Americans to do the same here. By Wednesday, investors reconsidered here, thought less of the gravity of the situation, and bought stocks again.
Helping our Key 15 were gains in Eldorado Resorts, up 90 cents for the week to $45.40, and in FedEx, which climbed $1.84 to $253.33. (1)
Pressuring the area business barometer were retreats in Arconic, declining 68 cents to $17.76 and in Tyson Foods which fell $1.49 to close at $68.11. (1)
From a U.S. economy standpoint, investors found yet more evidence of continuing growth. Tuesday’s release by the Conference Board of the consumer confidence index showed a nice 2.4 gain from the prior month to a 128.0 reading in May. This index has remained at higher levels for 15 to 18 months, helped by growing employment and in 2018 by more take-home pay following tax rate reductions. The confidence is important for purchases of bigger ticket items, like homes, cars, boats, and vacations, where payment plans usually require confidence in one’s finances.
Wednesday’s look at employment by Automatic Data Processing, or ADP, was an early take on May. ADP, nation’s largest payroll processor, estimated from their records that employers added 178,000 new private sector jobs. They don’t count government employment. The gain was regarded as healthy, and up from 163,000 jobs added in April. That report, out before stock markets opened here, contributed to investor moods Wednesday.
Among Quad-Cities area firms, Monsanto was in the news on Tuesday, as Bayer AG, of Germany, announced that they had finally received the long awaited U.S. approval of their $62.5 billion acquisition of Monsanto.
With Muscatine herbicide operations here, Monsanto and Bayer’s merger will make the combined company worlds’ largest farm seed and herbicide firm. The approval from the U.S. Justice Department requires divestiture of some $9 billion of assets, the biggest divestiture the department has ever required for a merger, in order to assure completion and choices for customers’ benefit.
Still, some time will be needed for finalization as the proposed divestiture plan will be filed in federal court and open to public comment for another 60 days. Monsanto shares climbed in Tuesday’s down market, and finished with a full week gain of $1.02 to $127.53. (1)
Deere gave their shareholders a pay increase. On Wednesday, the company upped the quarterly dividend payout by 9 cents to 69 cents per share, a 15 percent increase. The new higher dividend goes out Aug. 1 to shareholders of record on June 29th. Deere CEO Sam Allen explained, “Today’s announcement reaffirms our confidence in the company’s present direction and our belief that Deere will continue to deliver significant long-term value to investors and customers.” Deere shares were up Wednesday, following Tuesday’s market pressure, but finished the week down $5.66 to $153.36. (1)
3M Company, with adhesives manufacturing in Cordova, told investors on Wednesday that they can look forward to an “Industrials and Materials Summit” conference this coming Wednesday. 3M officials will review their operations and 2018 outlook at the analysts’ conference. 3M shares gained 57 cents last week to $199.59. (1)
The new week begins with the latest report on factory orders. Will we be able to see increased output to respond to that rising employment and rising consumer confidence? Look ahead.
