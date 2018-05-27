Early excitement gave way to renewed caution by stock investors last week. Monday opened to reduced concern about US/China trade talks after weekend comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, resulting in something of a “relief rally” in stock prices.
Just as quickly, investors backed off their enthusiasm Tuesday morning, with commentary by President Trump that he was not pleased with progress on those trade talks with China. Markets then see-sawed through the remaining days, resulting in a full week gain of 29.84 for our Quad City Times Key 15 to close at 2391.80.1
Housing insights shed light on the U.S. economy. The housing sector struggles to grow as employment grows, take-home pay grows due to wage increases and tax withholding cuts, and consumer confidence indices remain near multi-year highs. But, that housing growth is challenged in many ways, just as it has been reported in our Quad cities.
New home sales, reported Wednesday by the Commerce Department, were down in April from March on a seasonally adjusted basis. Remember, however, that March to April this year remained cooler than normal across much of the country, meaning that some weather-related activities may not have seen the normal seasonal warming up either.
More to your understanding and mine, however, is the 11.6 percent jump compared to last April, now to a 662,000-unit annual pace. The 11.6 percent is faster growth than employment growth and faster growth than overall economic output growth (gross domestic product).
Wednesday’s report on existing home sales came from the National Association of Realtors, not the government. Now get this: Here again, sales in April were down from March on a seasonally-adjusted basis. But, they reported April home sale closings were down 1.4 percent from last April. That is “challenged.”
The Association says a lack of listings inventory is most to blame. And they confirm that, by pointing out that the number of homes listed as available for sale is down 6.5% from last April. This is a continuing problem: They say available inventory has been lower on such a year-over-year comparison for thirty-five consecutive months. The median price and the average price are up, as buyers are willing to pay up. But, nationwide activity is down.
Remember, friends, that the Quad-City Area Realtors Association recently reported April home sale closings up, not down, by 6.9 percent over last April, making growth here look pretty good by comparison. But, they too report a listing shortage.
Among area corporations; Deere shares rallied Monday following Friday’s strong earnings report and following Monday’s renewed interest in American manufacturers after lessened trade talk tensions were reported.
On Thursday, shares climbed again as an additional investment firm moved to a “buy” opinion on Deere shares, suggesting higher grain prices, which could lift farm incomes, could also lift equipment demand. At week’s end, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was reporting 23 recorded analyst opinions, 15 at buy, 7 at neutral or “hold,” one at sell. Deere shares finished the week up $3.69 at $159.02. (1)
First Midwest Bancorp, with banking operations throughout the Quad-Cities, told investors on Monday afternoon that they were initiating actions that would help fulfill their Delivering Excellence commitment. Their commentary noted that to deliver greater efficiency and scalability of operations, they would recognize customers’ evolving preferences for more digital and internet banking by closing 19 banking locations. The reductions in locations and an attending 7 percent reduction in total workforce, all to be accomplished by the fourth quarter of 2018, will leave them with 110 locations. No specific locations were mentioned by First Midwest, whose shares gained $1.05 last week to $26.43. (1)
Kraft Heinz, with Davenport and Muscatine operations, was the subject of Monday evening comments by Moody’s Investor Services, the bond rating people, who have re-affirmed the company’s “investment grade” Baa3 bond rating, and revised the company’s outlook to “positive.” Kraft Heinz Company shares opened higher Tuesday morning, and finished the week with an 98 cents advance to $57.77. (1)
A shortened new week begins after Monday’s observance of Memorial Day, the day we set aside to remind ourselves of those who gave their lives that we may enjoy personal and economic freedoms. And we remember that freedom is not free. God bless America.