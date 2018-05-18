Learning to live with higher interest rates was investors’ agenda last week. And, they did pretty well.
Monday brought the last of an eight-day uptrend, then some profit-taking on Tuesday, and relatively stable days later. For the full week, our Quad-City Times Key 15 finished up 16.48 to 2361.96. (1)
The interest rate scene really has been a central feature for investors. After continued economic improvement, the Federal Reserve has been very vocal about slowly letting short-term interest rates rise from the emergency low levels instituted to help recover from the 2008-2009 recession.
And, while they work with short-term rates, the supply and demand evidenced by daily buying and selling in U.S. government bonds sets a daily indication of longer term interest rates. And, yes, even numbers are easy marks to watch. Last week, the indicated yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond climbed above 3 percent to trade as high as 3.11 percent on Thursday. That level has not been seen in seven years.
For some investors, it was highly expected. For others, it raised concerns about higher borrowing costs for individuals and business, costs that rise or fall parallel to government bond rates, leading to some re-examination of their investments. Still, the net effect on broader stock market averages was relatively limited, which was encouraging.
Economic reports contributed to the mood that growth was good enough to allow living with these higher interest rate costs. Tuesday’s retail sales report from the Commerce Department showed total sales up 4.7 percent over last April. That’s healthy growth, aided by employment growth, wage growth, consumer confidence, and more take-home pay after employee tax-bracket reductions. And better retail sales create more demand for more manufacturing.
Manufacturing output then was reported Wednesday morning. Now, this report from the Federal Reserve counts units of output, not dollar value. So, we see if we’re actually putting out more things, more products, or more components. Total manufacturing was up 2 percent over last April, with auto production, a single component, up a nice 3.2 percent. So manufacturing is growing as a result of that consumer demand, especially for cars and light trucks.
And, growing employment, take-home pay and confidence are combining for other big ticket item demand, too. Consider homes. Here on Wednesday, the Commerce Department reported a small additional April rise in single family housing starts leading to a continuing hearty 7.2% percent increase in starts, compared to last April.
Among area companies, Tyson Foods is growing their operations, notably in pet foods. Tyson announced Tuesday morning, their plan to acquire the poultry rendering and blending assets of American Proteins, Inc. for about $850 million. Tyson looks to recycle more animal products for use in feed and pet food. Four rendering plants in Georgia and Alabama and 13 blending facilities located throughout southeastern and midwestern states are involved.
Tyson Foods, with 2,500 employees involved here in Joslin in beef processing, noted that they expect net sales of more than $550 million over the next year from the new operations. Tyson shares retreated .33 to 67.91 last week.
International trade talks with our trading partners, including high visibility discussions with China on possible tariffs, are in the news seemingly daily. Archer Daniels Midland, with grain processing here in Clinton, took time last Wednesday afternoon to reassure their investors.
Chief Financial Officer Ray Young said ADM feels that they can manage their supply chain to adapt to China’s threatened tariffs on imports of U.S. soybeans. Young says ADM is confident that the world’s two largest economies will “get through” the trade dispute. And, they see an opportunity for China to import additional ethanol from the U.S. Area farmers are closely watching, and appreciated the ADM commentary. ADM shares advanced 1.04 last week to 45.02.
Deere’s highly anticipated second quarter earnings report was released Friday morning. Analysts’ consensus estimate had been for a nearly 35-percent rise in revenues compared to one year ago, and for an almost 33-percent jump in earnings per share from $2.49 last year to $3.31. Deere reported earnings $3.67 per share in the latest quarter. A combination of the results and Deere’s outlook for the remainder of 2018 led to a 8.52 gain on Friday’s market. For the week, Deere shares were up 8.03 at 155.33.
Look this week for Wednesday’s report on new home sales and Thursday’s report on existing home sales. Will they reconfirm that jump in housing starts? And can investors live with today’s interest rates?