Kohl's beats 2Q profit forecasts

FILE - This Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, file photo shows a Kohl's department store, in Doral, Fla. Kohl's Corp. reports earnings, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

 Wilfredo Lee

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl's Corp. (KSS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $208 million.

The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Kohl's shares have decreased 15 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 11 percent. The stock has climbed 11 percent in the last 12 months.

—————

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSS

—————

Keywords: Kohl's, Earnings Report

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Angry
0
Sad
0
Funny
0
Wow
0
Love
0

Tags