MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Kohl's Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $252 million.
The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.44 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.
The department store operator posted revenue of $6.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.2 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $556 million, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.69 billion.
Kohl's expects full-year earnings to be $3.50 to $3.80 per share.
Kohl's shares have fallen 15 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 5.5 percent. The stock has fallen 7 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KSS
_____
Keywords: Kohl's, Earnings Report