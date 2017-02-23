NEW YORK (AP) — Kohl's Corp. on Thursday reported a drop in fiscal fourth-quarter profit as sales declined, but the performance still topped Wall Street's expectations and the retailer raised its quarterly dividend.
Shares climbed more than 2 percent before the market open on Thursday.
The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based company saw profit fall 15 percent to $252 million, or $1.44 per share, while revenue dropped 2.8 percent to $6.21 billion.
The results still managed to beat Wall Street expectations. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted earnings of $1.32 per share on revenue of $6.2 billion.
Sales results were weak because of declines in consumer traffic at retail locations, though online demand was stronger. Same-store sales, a key metric of a retailer's health, slipped 2.2 percent during the quarter.
Kohl's and its competitors have been facing a tougher market with more competition from online retailers as consumers increasingly enjoy the ease and speed at which they can shop from electronic devices.
Meanwhile, the company boosted its quarterly dividend by 10 percent to 55 cents per share.
For the year, Kohl's reported a profit of $556 million, or $3.11 per share, on revenue of $18.69 billion.
Kohl's expects fiscal 2017 earnings between $3.50 and $3.80 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expect $3.73 per share.
