Kone, with operations in the Quad-Cities, announced Thursday that is has acquired Alois Kasper GmbH, a German company specializing in elevator installation, maintenance and modernization services.
"We are very much looking forward to serving our new customers in Germany through this acquisition which will strengthen our presence in the Saarland and Frankfurt regions," Thomas Hinnerskov, Kone executive vice president for Central and North Europe, said in a news release.
Based in Nonnweiler in southwestern Germany, Alois Kasper GmbH has more than 1,100 elevators in service. Founded in 1945, it employs about 80 people.
The deal comes less than a year after Kone announced it had acquired a majority stake in Citylift, SA., a Spanish elevator company.
In the Quad-Cities, Kone has its North American headquarters in Moline and an escalator manufacturing plant in Coal Valley.