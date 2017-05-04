Kraft Heinz has announced a net income of $893 million attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017.
That is down slightly from a net income of $896 posted for the first quarter of fiscal year 2016.
Net sales for the first quarter of 2017 were $6.364 billion, down 3.1 percent from net sales for the same period of 2016 which totaled $6.570 billion.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or EBITA, was $1.885 billion for this year’s first quarter, down from $1.951 billion for the first quarter of 2016.
The company operates an Oscar Mayer plant in Davenport.
According to the company’s first quarter report, the first quarter 2017 financial results reflected lower consumption versus the same period for 2016 in North America, offset by significant gains from cost savings initiatives and benefits from the redemption of preferred stock last year.
“Although our top line results in the first quarter reflect a slow start to the year, we remain on track with our key initiatives,” Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said in a news release. “We are delivering product innovations, renovations and geographic expansion that positions Kraft Heinz to drive organic sales growth for the balance of 2017 and beyond.
“We also have good visibility on costs, savings and what we must do to deliver another year of profitable growth for The Kraft Heinz Company,” Hees said.
In the United States, net sales were $4.552 billion for the first quarter of 2017, down 3.5 percent for the same period last year which saw sales of $4.715 billion. Pricing increased .7 percentage points due primarily to price increases in cheese.
Net sales in Canada were $443 million for the quarter, down 12.2 percent for the same period last year despite a favorable 2.7 percentage point impact from currency.
In Europe, net sales were $543 million, down 6.8 percent from the same period a year ago which saw net sales of $583 million. Net sales for the first quarter of 2017 include a negative 6.6 percentage point impact from currency. Volume-mix increased .4 percentage points as growth in condiments and sauces in the United Kingdom was partially offset by ongoing consumption weakness in Italy and the Netherlands.
For the rest of the world, net sales for the first quarter of 2017 totaled $826 million, up 7.5 percent from net sales of $768 million during the first quarter of 2016. Pricing increased 5.1 percentage points driven primarily by pricing to offset higher input costs in local currency, particularly in Latin America. Volume-mix increased 3 percentage points driven by favorable holiday-related shipment timing in Indonesia, ongoing growth in China, as well as continued growth in condiments and sauces in Latin America.