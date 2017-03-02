CINCINNATI (AP) — Kroger Co. (KR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $506 million.
On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of 53 cents.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 53 cents per share.
The supermarket chain posted revenue of $27.61 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.36 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.98 billion, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $115.34 billion.
Kroger expects full-year earnings to be $2.21 to $2.25 per share.
Kroger shares have dropped 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 7 percent. The stock has dropped 21 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KR
_____
Keywords: Kroger, Earnings Report