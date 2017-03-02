NEW YORK (AP) — Kroger Co. on Thursday reported a drop in fiscal fourth-quarter profit, but the grocery chain's results met Wall Street expectations as sales rose.
The Cincinnati-based retailer said profit slid 9.5 percent to $506 million, or 53 cents per share. That matched Wall Street expectations, with 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research also looking for earnings of 53 cents per share.
Kroger's revenue rose 5.5 percent to $27.61 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $27.36 billion.
The nation's largest grocery chain has historically had leverage in the industry with suppliers because of its size, but now it's competing with companies like Wal-Mart and Target as well. Meanwhile, falling commodity and energy prices have led to lower grocery prices.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.98 billion, or $2.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $115.34 billion.
Kroger expects 2017 earnings to be $2.21 to $2.25 per share.
Kroger shares have dropped 7 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 7 percent. The stock has dropped 21 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KR
_____
Keywords: Kroger, Earnings Report