NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
L Brands Inc., down $7.62 to $46.49
The parent of Victoria's Secret said its sales tumbled in June.
HSN Inc., up $8.40 to $39.70
The Home Shopping Network company agreed to be bought by QVC owner Liberty Interactive.
Yum China Holdings Inc., down $5.18 to $34.95
The restaurant operator gave up some of its recent gains following its second-quarter report.
Seagate Technology Inc., down $1.73 to $37.29
Technology companies remained mired in a slump and fell more than the rest of the market.
Merck & Co., down $1.06 to $63.10
The company stopped two studies of its cancer drug Keytruda because more patients treated with the drug died.
Herman Miller Inc., up $2.55 to $33.40
The furniture company posted a larger fourth-quarter profit than investors expected.
Cato Corp., down $1.33 to $16.54
The clothing retailer said sales fell sharply in June, and said its earnings will fall compared to last year.
Zumiez Inc., up 10 cents to $12.35
The teen clothing retailer raised its forecasts after it said sales grew in the month of June.