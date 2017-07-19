LOS ANGELES (AP) — The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have released an updated plan to eliminate air pollution from ships, trucks and cargo equipment at the nation's busiest port complex — but it won't be cheap. The draft plan released Wednesday estimates the cost at up to $14 billion. It calls for using emission-free cargo-handling equipment at the docks by 2030 and replacing some 17,000 cargo-hauling trucks with zero-emission alternatives by 2035.
The ports have seen dramatic reductions in some air pollution over the past decade but the twin ports are still the single largest source of air pollution in Southern California. Some studies have blamed that pollution for increased asthma rates in harbor communities.
Shipping and trucking trade groups were skeptical of the updated plan, arguing it could hurt competitiveness.