Dana Waterman, managing partner and fourth-generation attorney of the Davenport-based law firm of Lane & Waterman, has passed the baton to Bob Waterman Jr.
At their December meeting, Lane & Waterman partners unanimously elected Bob Waterman Jr. as chair of the law firm's Management Committee and its managing partner. He succeeds Dana Waterman, his cousin, who served 16 years as managing partner.
Dana Waterman has been an attorney with Lane & Waterman for more than 45 years.
He serves on numerous community boards, including the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, the Quad-City Defense Alliance, Genesis Health System, University of Iowa Health Alliance, Augustana College, and Iowa Law School Foundation. He also serves on the board of several privately-held companies, as co-trustee of the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and a founding co-trustor of the Quad-City Cultural Trust. In 2015, Junior Achievement of the Heartland named him as a Laureate in its Quad-Cities Business Hall of Fame.
Dana Waterman will continue at Lane & Waterman as Of Counsel, still advising partners, associates and clients but no longer as a partner in the firm.
"It has been my privilege to spend my career at Lane & Waterman and to serve as its managing partner," he said. "I look forward to watching the firm continue to grow and prosper under Bob’s leadership."
Bob Waterman Jr. began his career at Lane & Waterman in 1981 and for 35 years has practiced primarily in the areas of professional malpractice, product liability, and insurance coverage litigation.
He is past president of the Iowa State Bar Association and is actively involved in numerous law-related organizations throughout Iowa and the United States. He also is a co-trustee of the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and serves on the boards of the Iowa State Bar Foundation, Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers, Friendly House, and on the investment committee at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral.
He began his duties as managing partner effective Jan. 1.
Founded in 1854, the Davenport-based Lane & Waterman is a full-service law firm with more than 40 attorneys. It is the Quad-Cities' largest and oldest law firm.