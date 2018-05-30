One of the final pieces of the $50 million TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf is now open, complete with two floors of bowling lanes, two-story laser tag, escape rooms and more.
The bowling and gaming center, High 5 Lanes and Games, opened Tuesday at the new indoor/outdoor sports complex across 76 acres at Middle and Forest Grove roads. The complex, nearing completion, includes baseball fields, indoor soccer fields, basketball courts and sand volleyball.
Marketing Director Kira Brabeck said the addition of High 5 sets the facility apart from sports complexes across the country.
“We’re going to be the first on the map in terms of the type of complex we have,” she said. “When we were building this project, no other sports facilities in the U.S. had an entertainment facility as big as the one we’re holding with High 5 Lanes and Games. So right now, all eyes are on us and we’re put to the test to see if more things like things are going to start to pop up.”
A portion of the complex opened earlier this month and had its first test-run during a baseball tournament. Now, owner Scott Emley has officially opened High 5, which has another location in Texas and is planning to expand elsewhere.
“When we started this project in Austin, I didn’t really know what to expect. It was our first venture of something like this,” Emley said at Tuesday’s grand opening. “I think it was a huge leap of faith [for the Bettendorf sports complex developers]. I’m humbled by that, because it’s not like we’re one of the longstanding big names.”
The bowling and gaming center includes two floors of bowling lanes, with 16 lanes on each floor. The top floor with a bar, called Up Top, is open to adults only after 9 p.m., Brabeck said. There is also a multi-level laser tag arena, two themed escape game rooms, a restaurant, plus banquet rooms.
In mid-June the rest of the complex should open, according to Brabeck, who said the third phase includes the indoor sports complex with soccer fields, plus basketball courts. A fitness center, plus indoor sand volleyball courts and a tiki bar, will also open.
“This is something that we as a council and a city had been looking at for about seven years, and our partnership to get this wonderful complex completed is nothing short of amazing,” Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher said Tuesday. “In 12 months, you’ve got 4-5,000 people coming here each week for baseball. And you don't have soccer (open) yet.”
Plans are still in the works for a new pair of retail strip malls, gas station and hotel near the TBK Bank Sports Complex. Construction should begin this summer on the 112-room Cambria Hotel Bettendorf.