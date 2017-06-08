Luis Ricardo Fraga will speak before the Greater Quad-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, at Hilton Garden Inn, 959 Middle Road, Bettendorf.
Fraga’s talk “Latinos in the New Millenium” will focus on how demographic shifts related to age distribution and income disparity intersect with an increasingly multicultural America; and what 2016 reveals about the future of American elections and the consequences its leaders' and citizens' choices will have on future generations.
The speech is the final event of the 2016-17 Multicultural Speaker Series.
Fraga is the co-director of the Institute for Latino Studies, Notre Dame Professor of Transformative Latino leadership, Joseph and Elizabeth Robbie Professor of Political Science and Fellow at the Institute for Educational Initiatives at the University of Notre Dame. His most recent book is the co-authored "Latinos in the New Millennium: An Almanac of Opinion, Behavior, and Policy Preferences."
Tickets cost $15 for Hispanic Chamber members and students and $20 for non-members, and includes lunch. For more information, visit gqchcc.com or call 563-214-5160.