As Kent Pilcher examines his leadership style he sees reflections of his early mentors, including his parents and his uncle and aunt, whose Estes Construction he now runs and owns, but he also is influenced by a new generation.
"I learn a lot every day here from the younger people," said Pilcher, the president and owner of the Davenport firm founded more than 45 years ago by his uncle Jim Estes and aunt, the now late Lori Estes.
Pilcher, who adds his wife Judy and sons Jacob and Sam to his list of influences, is devoted to providing a company culture that develops leaders and promotes engagement among the workforce.
One of two new laureates being inducted in Junior Achievement of the Heartland's Quad-Cities Business Hall of Fame, Pilcher, of Bettendorf, said he is humbled by the honor. "It is an important recognition for the younger people to see how they can aspire to be a leader in their community," he said of the young JA students.
Lance Heuer, of US Bank and JA board vice chairman, described Pilcher as "the epitome of an entrepreneur." "He was not the founder of Estes, but he learned all aspects of the business and then took it to new heights," he said.
After working in construction in Aspen, Colorado, where he admittedly was a ski bum, Pilcher and his new bride, Judy, a Michigan native, made a decision to come back to the Midwest. They relocated to the Quad-Cities in 1983.
"It was the depths of the recession," he said, recalling his uncle's famous line, "I know there's a recession going on, but I choose not to participate."
The couple's plan was to stay two years. "Then we were going to move to Tampa and open an office for Jim (Estes)," Pilcher said.
But in the Quad-Cities, the now 58-year-old Pilcher quickly realized this was a place where he was encouraged to be actively involved in the community and "where you are able to have exposure to a lot of people."
From all those interactions, he said "You learn what works and doesn't work and you learn what kind of leader you want to be."
The Ottumwa, Iowa, native and graduate of Coe College, Cedar Rapids, took over Estes in 2003.
Heuer described Pilcher as "a fantastic organizational leader that develops his team like few others. He also believes strongly in working to make our community better and is tireless in his efforts..."
Pilcher's community service has included service on various boards and organizations, including the Scott County Family Y, Community Foundation of Great River Bend, Skip-A-Long Family Services, Palmer College of Chiropractic, US Bank and Per Mar Security. Of late, he is one of the tri-chairs of the Regional Vision Q2030, a community effort near and dear to his heart.
"I'm a big believer of engagement and getting lots of ideas," he said, adding "Q2030 certainly is modeled after that."
The Quad-Cities Chamber-led effort has involved nearly 18 months "of just selling the idea we're better as one region," he said. But with some 245 organizations, businesses, nonprofits, schools and others behind it, Pilcher added, "Now it needs to get its legs and see how we collaborate and really think about ourselves as a region."
Under Pilcher's leadership, Estes has grown to nearly 300 employees across Iowa, including 70 at its home office in the historic Redstone Building in downtown Davenport and 20 in a two-year-old Des Moines office. Under his watch, it also acquired sister companies, Point Builders in Cedar Rapids, and City Construction in Iowa City.
"Organizational development, leadership development have been a passion of mine," said Pilcher, who is proud of his company's unique talent program, which helps its employees develop and grow as leaders. "The best performing organizations are the ones that have highly engaged people."
Borrowing a quote from professional basketball superstar Michael Jordan, Pilcher said "Earn your leadership everyday."
"That is on my mind everyday," he said.