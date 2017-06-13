AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers say they will review Republican Gov. Paul LePage's plan for the state to take over the U.S. side of a Maine dam on the U.S.-Canadian border.
The dam's owner, Woodland Pulp, says the plan could help the company could get out of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission regulations.
A legislative committee on Tuesday voted to support the plan if the company gets out of federal regulations and signs an agreement with Maine.
The committee also said Woodland Pulp and its successor would have to pay the East Grand Lake dam's operating costs for 15 years.
Democratic Sen. Michael Carpenter said he's seen estimates of annual costs from $85,000 to $200,000.
The company's announcement that it will release the dam if it can't get out of federal regulations is worrying neighbors.