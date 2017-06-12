AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Lawmakers are set to consider Republican Gov. Paul LePage's plan for the state to take over part of a northern Maine dam on the U.S.-Canadian border.
A legislative committee is scheduled to work on the bill Tuesday.
Critics say the bill could leave taxpayers on the hook for millions in operating costs over coming decades.
The dam's owner Woodland Pulp LLC says it would pay for the dam's operating costs for a decade if Maine takes it over.
The company claims a 30-year Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license will cost at least $6 million.
Woodland Pulp's attorney said such regulations might disappear if Maine takes over the dam's U.S. side.
The company's steps to release the dam is worrying the Canadian consulate general and nearby home and business owners.