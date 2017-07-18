NEW YORK (AP) — A class action lawsuit has been filed against Uber that claims the ride-hailing service discriminates against New York City riders with disabilities by not providing enough access to vehicles that can accommodate wheelchairs. The lawsuit says that although Uber offers wheelchair-accessible cars through its UberWAV service, they account for fewer than 100 of the 58,000 Uber cars dispatched in the city. It also says the special cars can be used by other riders and may be unavailable for use by disabled riders.
Uber says it has nearly 200 wheelchair accessible vehicles currently on the road in the city. A company spokeswoman says its technology has expanded access to reliable transportation for those with disabilities. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan by Disability Rights Advocates.