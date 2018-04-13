Integrity Integrated, Inc., is enrolling participants for the 2018 Summer Luncheon Series, The Art of Being Engaged.
The leadership series is open to men and women in all industries. The three-part series will focus on responsibility, creating change, and employee engagement tools for participants to enhance their leadership skills.
The luncheons will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on three Thursdays: May 31, June 21 and July 12. The series will be held at the Integrity Integrated office, 1019 Mound St., Davenport.
The sessions are facilitated by Ginny Wilson-Peters, president and owner of Integrity Integrated. For more information or to register, call 563-359-1099 or email AKolner@IntegrityIntegrated.com or visit www.integrityintegrated.com.