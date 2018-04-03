The U.S. Small Business Administration, or SBA, will hold a free forum April 18 to discuss SBA financing programs available to existing and start-up businesses.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 117 at the Eastern Iowa Community College, Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
The forum will include presentations from SBA resource partners, America’s SBDC Iowa (the Small Business Development Centers), and SCORE. A panel will feature representatives from SBA, an SBA participating lender, SBA Certified Development Company and SBA Microlender.
Participants can learn about: SBA Microloan Program, which provides small loans up to $50,0000; SBA 7(a) Loan Program, which provides up to $5 million for small business; SBA 504 Loan Program, which offers up to $5 million for long-term, fixed asset financing; and conventional small business financing.
The forum is free, but preregistration is requested at eventbrite.com/e/money-money-money-for-your-small-business-tickets-44560488621.
For more information, contact Terry Case at the SBA at 515-284-4560 or terry.case@sba.gov.