LeBron James is one of the best basketball players ever, but his contributions to sport aren't just felt on the court.
"The King" has created a profitable and successful brand off of it with the formation of Uninterrupted, a multimedia venture that offers viewers documentaries, web series and podcasts about their favorite athletes.
The Ohio native has done it with the help of childhood friend and business partner Maverick Carter, a man who's helped him secure endorsement deals with Beats Electronics, Verizon Communications and Coca-Cola (Sprite).
James is business-savvy. One of Uninterrupted's most anticipated shows, "Road Trippin," cost very little to produce, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Furthermore, athletes who make programs through Uninterrupted get access to resources to develop, promote and distribute their content. Uninterrupted also gives athletes a cut of revenues from licensing or sponsorship deals.