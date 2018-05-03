Davenport-based publisher Lee Enterprises reported earnings Thursday of $2.5 million, or 4 cents per diluted common share, for the second fiscal quarter as revenue trends improved across several key categories.
Earnings for the quarter, ending March 25, decreased from $6.4 million, or 11 cents per diluted common share, for the same quarter last year. Revenues decreased to $127.8 million in the recent quarter.
"Trends in virtually all of our revenue categories improved, and we are pleased with the positive momentum we generated in the second quarter," Lee President and CEO Kevin Mowbray said in a news release.
"Digital advertising revenue increased 2.7 percent and represented 31.9 percent of total advertising revenue for the quarter," he said, adding the results were "driven by strong performance in digital retail and a 25.5 percent increase in programmatic advertising."
Subscription revenue increased 2.1 percent in the quarter and is expected to "remain strong and stable" in 2018, Mowbray said.
The company said compensation decreased 9.4 percent, primarily as a result of reduced staffing levels associated with its business transformation and outsourcing.
Lee's total operating revenue of $127.8 million was a 4.2 percent decrease from a year ago, which Executive Chairman Mary Junck called "our best quarterly trend in more than two years" in a conference call with analysts Thursday.
"We are upbeat we can continue this solid performance for the remainder of fiscal year 2018," she added.
TownNews.com, a digital company of which Lee owns 82.5 percent, continued to show strong performance with 17 percent growth in revenues driven by its expanding advertising business, Mowbray added. Over the last 12 months, TownNews.com's revenue totaled $17.3 million.
"Townnews.com further strengthened its position as the leading multimedia content management platform through the acquisition of Field59, a producer of video management and streaming solutions," he said, adding that the acquisition is expected to "accelerate top-line revenue growth at TownNews.com."
He also noted these financial highlights:
- Digital retail advertising, which represented 63 percent of total digital advertising in the quarter, grew 6.5 percent and was driven by local retailers.
- Monthly visits to Lee's mobile, tablet, desktop and app sites increased 11.6 percent averaging 77.5 million over prior year quarter.
- Total advertising and marketing services revenue decreased 7.7 percent in the quarter.
Acting Chief Financial Officer Tim Millage, the company's corporate controller, told analysts that Lee continues to aggressively reduce its debt — paying down $15.6 million in the quarter and $68.6 million in the past 12 months.
According to Millage, the principal amount of debt was $516.3 million at the quarter's end. He added that Lee is discussing the benefits of refinancing its debt with its advisers and expects to repay it First Lien Term Loan before the end of the calendar year. The remainder of the debt is not due for four to five years.
In addition, Lee currently has $16 million of real estate on the market, including $7.4 million of which is under contract. Millage said about $2 million in real estate was sold in first two months of the year.
"While we face headwinds with big box retailers and classifieds, we believe we are well-positioned to compete for advertising dollars and have unique and unprecedented opportunities in our local markets," Mowbray told analysts. He said Lee has a combined reach in digital and print of 74 percent of its markets.