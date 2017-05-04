Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., a major provider of local news, information and advertising in 49 markets, today reported earnings of $6.4 million for its second fiscal quarter ended March 26, 2017, or 11 cents per diluted common share. For the same quarter a year ago, earnings totaled $19.5 million, or 36 cents per diluted common share. The analysis of second quarter results is presented on a same property basis unless otherwise noted.
"We are accelerating the transformation of our company," said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer. "Digital advertising revenue increased 11.3% in the quarter and represented 28.7% of total advertising revenue. Total digital revenue, including digital advertising and digital services, grew 10.0%.
"Cash costs in the quarter, excluding unusual matters, were down 8.2% compared to the prior year," Mowbray added. "We expect the cost reductions we made in the March quarter to have a significant impact on the second half of the year and into 2018. We are increasing our previously announced guidance of cash costs to down 6.0-6.5% for fiscal 2017.
"Lee is highly focused on driving cash flow performance and reducing debt," Mowbray added. "Adjusted EBITDA continues to be strong, totaling $28.8 million in the quarter, and debt reduction in the March quarter totaled $14.5 million.
"Total revenue was down 7.9% in the quarter, mostly as a result of declines in print advertising," he said. "Partially offsetting weaker print demand, we saw improvement in many of our revenue trends, including classified, which had its best quarterly trend performance in more than a year."
Mowbray also noted the following same-property financial highlights for the quarter:
• Total digital revenue, including digital advertising and digital services, totaled $25.7 million. Unique visitors to Lee mobile, tablet, desktop and app sites averaged 26.7 million, an increase of 6.2% over the prior year quarter, with page views up 4.4% to 228.9 million.
• Digital retail advertising, which represents 60% of total digital advertising, grew 14.1%, mainly fueled by advertising from local retailers.
• Total advertising and marketing services revenue decreased 11.1% in the quarter; subscription revenue decreased 2.5%.
"We remain optimistic that fiscal year 2017 will be similar to our strong performance in subscription revenue last year, as we continue to implement our strategy of sound pricing principles, additional premium content revenue, and reduced customer churn, which will have a greater impact in the second half of 2017," Mowbray noted.
"The company continues to significantly reduce interest expense through aggressive debt reduction," Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Ron Mayo said. "We have reduced debt by $32.2 million fiscal year to date and $71.6 million over the past twelve months, lowering Interest expense by $8.2 million, or 12.0%, in the past twelve months.
"As of March 26, 2017, the principal amount of debt was $584.9 million," Mayo added. "We'll continue to reduce debt in 2017, which we believe will create additional shareholder value."
Second quarter operating results
Operating revenue for the 13 weeks ended March 26, 2017 totaled $133.4 million, a decrease of 9.2% compared with a year ago. On a same property basis, total operating revenue for the 13 weeks ended March 26, 2017 decreased 7.9%. Unless otherwise noted, revenue and operating expense trends below are presented on a same property basis.
Advertising and marketing services revenue combined decreased 11.1% to $77.5 million, with retail advertising down 10.3%, classified down 10.7% and national down 18.8%. Digital advertising and marketing services revenue on a stand-alone basis increased 11.3% to $22.2 million, and digital retail advertising, which represents 60% of total digital advertising, grew 14.1% in the quarter. Digital advertising represents 28.7% of total advertising revenue.
Total digital revenue, including digital advertising and digital services, was $25.7 million for the quarter, up 10.0% compared with a year ago. Mobile, tablet, desktop and app sites, including TNI and MNI, attracted a monthly average of 26.7 million unique visitors for the 13 weeks ended March 26, 2017, an increase of 6.2% over the prior year quarter. Average monthly page views totaled 228.9 million page views for the 13 weeks ended March 26, 2017, an increase of 4.4% over the prior year.
Subscription revenue decreased 2.5% in the current year quarter.
Average daily newspaper circulation, including TNI and MNI and digital subscribers, totaled 0.9 million in the 13 weeks ended March 26, 2017. Sunday circulation totaled 1.2 million. Research in our larger markets shows we continue to reach nearly three-quarters of all adults in the market through the combination of digital audience growth and strong print newspaper readership.
Operating expenses for the 13 weeks ended March 26, 2017 decreased 9.2%. Cash costs, excluding unusual matters, decreased 8.2%. Compensation decreased 9.9%, primarily as a result of lower self-insured medical costs and a reduction in staffing levels. Newsprint and ink expense increased 2.4%, primarily the result of several price increases in 2016 partially offset by the reduction in newsprint volume. Other operating expenses decreased 7.6%, primarily driven by lower delivery and other print-related costs offset in part by higher costs associated with growing digital revenue.
Including equity in earnings of associated companies, depreciation and amortization, gain on sales of assets, curtailment gains, as well as unusual matters in both years, operating income totaled $18.8 million in the current year quarter, compared with $18.7 million a year ago.
In the 13 weeks ended March 26, 2017, interest expense decreased 10.1%, or $1.6 million, due to lower debt balances. The company recognized non-operating income of $4.3 million in the current year quarter compared to non-operating expense of $0.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to a change in fair value of stock warrants. Lee recognized $1.1 million of debt refinancing and administrative costs in the current quarter and $2.0 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The vast majority of the debt refinancing and administrative costs represent amortization of refinancing costs paid in 2014.
In the 13 weeks ended March 27, 2016, non-operating income (expense) includes a $30.6 million gain from an insurance settlement received in January 2016 from the company's share of a subrogation recovery arising from the settlement of claims for damages suffered as a result of a 2009 loss at one of the Lee Legacy production facilities. The company also recognized a $0.7 million gain on extinguishment of debt in the prior year quarter.
Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated for the quarter totaled $6.1 million, compared with income of $19.2 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $28.8 million.