Davenport-based Lee Enterprises, Inc., a major provider of local news, information and advertising in 49 markets, reported Thursday earnings of $2.5 million for its second fiscal quarter ended March 25, 2018, or 4 cents per diluted common share.
For the same quarter a year ago, earnings totaled $6.4 million, or 11 cents per diluted common share. Excluding the adjustment related to the change in fair value of the stock warrants, adjusted earnings per diluted common share totaled 3 cents in both the current year quarter and the prior year quarter.
"Trends in virtually all of our revenue categories improved, and we are pleased with the positive momentum that we generated in the second quarter," said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Digital advertising revenue increased 2.7% and represented 31.9% of total advertising revenue for the quarter. This was driven by strong performance in digital retail and a 25.5% increase in programmatic advertising," said Mowbray.
"Subscription revenue increased 2.1% in the quarter through our premium content offerings and acquisitions in the prior year. Total revenue decreased 4.2% in the second quarter compared to the same quarter in 2017 and was down 6.3% on same-property basis," Mowbray said.
"Revenue at TownNews.com, excluding intercompany revenue, increased 17.0% in the quarter and over the last twelve months on a standalone basis, revenue totaled $17.3 million," Mowbray added. "Townnews.com further strengthened its position as the leading multimedia content management platform through the acquisition of Field59, a producer of video management and streaming solutions. We are optimistic that the acquisition will accelerate top-line revenue growth at TownNews.com," Mowbray said.
Mowbray also noted the following financial highlights for the quarter:
• Digital retail advertising, which represented 63% of total digital advertising in the March quarter, grew 6.5% in the quarter, driven by advertising from local retailers.
• Monthly visits to Lee mobile, tablet, desktop and app sites averaged 77.5 million, an increase of 11.6% over the prior year quarter.
• Total advertising and marketing services revenue decreased 7.7% in the quarter.
"Cash costs in the quarter, excluding workforce adjustments and other, were down 3.5% compared to the prior year," said Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Ron Mayo. "On a same property basis, cash costs excluding workforce adjustments and other were down 6.0%.
"For fiscal 2018, we expect cash cost excluding workforce adjustments and other, to decrease 6.0-6.5% on a same property basis," Mayo added.
"Our revenue and cost performance for the quarter resulted in maintaining our industry-leading margins, and we expect this to continue throughout fiscal year 2018.
"The company continues to aggressively reduce debt," Mayo added. "Debt reduction in the March quarter was $15.6 million and totaled $68.6 million over the last twelve months. Interest expense decreased $1.4 million, or 9.3%, in the quarter and $5.5 million, or 9.1%, in the past twelve months.
"Adjusted EBITDA over the last twelve months totaled $139.7 million. For the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $26.8 million compared to $28.8 million in the same quarter of the prior year. As of March 25, 2018, the principal amount of debt was $516.3 million," Mayo said.
"Leverage net of cash was 3.61 times Adjusted EBITDA compared to 3.89 times Adjusted EBITDA one year ago," he added.
SECOND QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS
Operating revenue for the 13 weeks ended March 25, 2018 totaled $127.8 million, a decrease of 4.2% compared with a year ago. On a same property basis, total operating revenue for the 13 weeks ended March 25, 2018 decreased 6.3%.
Advertising and marketing services revenue combined decreased 7.7% to $71.6 million. Digital advertising and marketing services revenue increased 2.7% to $22.9 million and increased 2.2% on a same property basis. Digital retail advertising, grew 6.5% in the quarter. Digital advertising in the quarter represented 31.9% of total advertising revenue.
Total digital revenue, including digital advertising and digital services, was $26.7 million for the quarter, up 3.6% compared with a year ago and up 3.2% on a same property basis. Mobile, tablet, desktop and app sites, including TNI and MNI(3), attracted monthly average visits of 77.5 million for the 13 weeks ended March 25, 2018, an increase of 11.6% over the prior year.
Subscription revenue increased 2.1% in the current year quarter and decreased 0.4% on a same property basis. Average daily newspaper circulation, including TNI and MNI and digital subscribers, totaled 0.8 million in the 13 weeks ended March 25, 2018. Sunday circulation totaled 1.1 million. Price increases and additional revenue from premium content partially offset revenue lost from lower print circulation volumes.
Other revenue, which consists of digital services, commercial printing, revenue from delivery of third party products, decreased 5.2% in the current year quarter. The decrease was due to volume declines in commercial printing and third party delivery and was partially offset by an increase in revenue at TownNews.com. Excluding intercompany revenue, revenue at TownNews.com, the majority of which is included in Other revenue, increased to $3.5 million, or 17.0% in the quarter. On a standalone basis, revenue at TownNews.com totaled $17.3 million for the last twelve months.
Operating expenses for the 13 weeks ended March 25, 2018 decreased 3.6%. Cash costs, excluding workforce adjustments and other, decreased 3.5% compared to the prior year quarter and decreased 6.0% on a same property basis. Compensation decreased 9.4% on a same property basis, primarily as a result of a reduction in staffing levels. Newsprint and ink expense decreased 9.2% on a same property basis due to lower volumes from unit declines and using lower basis weight newsprint. Other operating expenses decreased 1.9% on a same property basis, primarily driven by lower delivery and other print-related costs and offset in part by higher costs associated with growing digital revenue and increases in other cash costs from outsourcing.
Workforce adjustment and other costs totaled $1.8 million and $2.4 million in the 2018 quarter and 2017 quarter, respectively.
Including equity in earnings of associated companies, depreciation and amortization, gain on sales of assets, and workforce adjustments and other, operating income totaled $17.3 million in the current year quarter, compared with $18.8 million a year ago.
In the 13 weeks ended March 25, 2018, interest expense decreased 9.3%, or $1.4 million, due to lower debt balances. The company recognized non-operating income of $0.6 million in the current year quarter compared to $4.3 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to a change in fair value of stock warrants. Lee recognized $1.2 million of debt refinancing and administrative costs in the current quarter and $1.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year. The vast majority of the debt refinancing and administrative costs represent amortization of refinancing costs paid in 2014.
Income attributable to Lee Enterprises, Incorporated for the quarter totaled $2.2 million, compared with income of $6.1 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $26.8 million.
ABOUT LEE
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 300 weekly and specialty publications serving 49 markets in 21 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average circulation of 0.8 million daily and 1.1 million Sunday, and are estimated to reach almost three million readers in print alone. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; Billings, MT; Bloomington, IL; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.