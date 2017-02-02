Lee Enterprises, Inc., the Davenport-based publisher, reported improved earnings for the first fiscal quarter Thursday as its digital revenue grew and the company continued to cut expenses and pay down debt.
Lee, parent company of the Quad-City Times and newspapers in 48 other markets, reported earnings of $12.4 million, or 22 cents per diluted common share, for the quarter, ended Dec. 25. By comparison, earnings totaled $11.5 million, or 21 cents per diluted common share, for the same period a year ago.
"We continue to aggressively grow digital revenue and transform the business in a challenging print advertising environment," Lee president and CEO Kevin Mowbray said in a news release.
According to Mowbray, the company's total digital revenue, including digital advertising and services, was $26.4 million for the quarter — an increase of 6.5 percent from a year ago.
In a conference call with analysts, he added that mobile advertising, part of digital advertising, grew 20.6 percent and digital ad revenue now represents nearly 25 percent of the company's advertising revenue. "We're focused on growing digital audiences and revenue each and every quarter," he said.
Mowbray added that the company remains "highly focused on cost reductions." Its previous reductions and additional reductions being made in the second quarter "will help drive cash flow performance for the last nine months of fiscal year 2017."
In addition, Lee increased its cash cost reduction guidance. "We now expect fiscal 2017 cash costs, excluding unusual matters, to be down 5 percent to 6 percent from fiscal 2016," he said.
Other financial highlights Mowbray noted for the quarter include:
- Total advertising and marketing services revenue decreased 10.4 percent to $93.0 million.
- Subscription revenue decreased 1.9 percent to $48.8 million.
- Total operating revenue decreased 7.2 percent to $153.9 million.
- Operating expenses decreased 5.5 percent with cash costs decreasing 6.4 percent and compensation decreasing 5.1 percent primarily as a result of reduced staffing.
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $43.3 million.
Ron Mayo, chief financial officer and treasurer, told analysts that Lee will continue to use all its available cash flow to pay down debt, which will drive down interest cost. "Debt was reduced $17.8 million for the quarter and $104.6 million for the last 12 months," he said, adding the principal amount of debt was $599.4 million at Dec. 25.
Executive chairman Mary Junck told analysts that total revenue was softer in the quarter than the previous quarter but the company believes "the growth initiatives we have implemented will improve revenue performance.''
She added that Lee remains ahead of schedule in retiring debt, "which we believe increases shareholder value." "We're focusing on performing at a high level and maintaining our place among industry leaders in margins and other key performance measures."
In trading Thursday, Lee's stock closed down 5 cents at $3.00.