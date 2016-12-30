ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A panel of state lawmakers is putting a hold on proposed regulations for hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in western Maryland.
Committee counsel Crystal Lemieux said Friday that the Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review Committee ordered the hold Thursday on rules proposed by the Department of the Environment. The agency would otherwise have adopted the regulations Friday.
The agency could say it plans to adopt the rules anyway, risking formal opposition by the committee, which would force the governor to choose.
The hold delays adoption at least into the legislative session, beginning Jan. 11. Lawmakers are expected to consider banning the technique, also known as fracking, or extending a moratorium currently set to expire in October.
Proponents say fracking will create jobs. Opponents say the pollution risks are too great.