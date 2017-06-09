PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island legislators are reviewing a bill that would streamline the regulatory process for hospital mergers.
Sen. Elizabeth Crowley and Rep. David Coughlin, both Democrats, introduced the bill this week. The proposal would tweak the Hospital Conversions Act which governs procedures for hospital ownership changes.
Some say the HCA rules are needed as safeguards. Others in the health industry say the stringent guidelines often bog down merger reviews.
Sen. Josh Miller, who chairs the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, says the bill would help Care New England's acquisition of Memorial Hospital. Miller adds that lawmakers want to help the merger but also keep strong features of the HCA.
The bill is headed to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee for a hearing next week.