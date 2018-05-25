Community leaders have wrapped up another leg of a project to light up the Hilltop Campus Village in Davenport block-by-block.
The group's project to provide decorative and functional lighting across the Main Street Iowa district has been ongoing since 2009, according to Director Scott Tunnicluff. He said a main goal is improving public safety.
With the most recent work, nine street lights now illuminate the north side of 6th Street, between Brady and Perry streets, as well as the west side of Perry Street, between 6th and 7th streets. Lights were previously added along Harrison Street, from 13th to 18th streets, and on 16th Street, between Harrison and Ripley streets.
Installing the latest nine lights cost around $46,000, according to Tunnicliff, who said the Regional Development Authority and the Scott County Regional Authority both provided awards of $20,000. He said the remaining balance, around $6,000, was paid by the Hilltop Campus Village with money raised by its 2017 Birdies for Charity campaign.
"Work proceeds as resources become available," he said. "The Hilltop Business Association has also pitched in when asked to augment the effort, as well as doing alleys and providing façade improvement incentives and assistance with business signage. They are an invaluable partner."
He said the city has agreed to provide technical assistance and fund the maintenance of the street lights and energy costs.
Next, he expects the Hilltop Campus Village to add lighting at 12th and Brady streets, as grants were recently received from the RDA and SCRA.
"This is a key intersection due to vehicular and pedestrian traffic count and redevelopment in the immediate area," he said. "Hopefully, we can complete that, then go north and west. The HVC is seeking ways to do a larger number of blocks in a given period, but in the meantime we are grateful to the RDA and SCRA’s generosity. The project seems to be attracting investment and encouraging redevelopment, which is what the Hilltop Campus Village is all about."