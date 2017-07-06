ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Hundreds of people are swarming the lobby of Atlantic City's Trump Taj Mahal casino, hoping to score big.

But Thursday's crowds aren't gamblers; they're bargain hunters searching for deals at a liquidation sale of the contents of the casino President Donald Trump built in 1990.

Hot sellers included TVs, chairs and room furnishings.

Political junkies were likely to be disappointed: All items with the Trump name on them were removed from the casino before the sale began.

Get breaking news sent instantly to your inbox

Hard Rock bought the shuttered casino in March for $50 million from billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

A summer 2018 opening is planned.

Trump cut most ties with Atlantic City in 2009, having lost control of the casino company in a bankruptcy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags