Local branches of Triumph Community Bank will be rebranded this summer.
In July, Triumph will change its name to TBK Bank, consistent with branches across the company, according to a news release. CEO Aaron Graft said when Triumph Community Bank launched in 2014, it had 18 branches across Illinois and Eastern Iowa.
The following year, the bank changed its name to TBK Bank, SSB, but continued to operate Midwest branches under the original name.
"With 53 branches across Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and Texas today, we feel that creating consistency across all of our branches will allow us to better serve our customers regardless of their location," Graft said in a news release.
John DeDoncker, senior banking officer for the Midwest division, said customers are not required to take action following the rebranding. He said current checks, cards, online banking and payment services will remain the same.
Earlier this year, TBK Bank claimed the naming rights for the TBK Bank Sports Complex, at the northeast corner of Middle Road and Forest Grove in Bettendorf. The bank will also sponsor the TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon for the 17th year, according to a news release.
Quad-Cities branch locations will be updated with new signs, ATMs and marketing materials next month. The bank's current website will be merged into a new one, at tbkbank.com.
