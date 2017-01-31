OWEGO, N.Y. (AP) — Lockheed Martin has inked contracts with the U.S. Navy worth nearly $66 million to produce radar units at an upstate New York plant.
The work will take place at the company's facility in Owego along New York's Southern Tier. The contracts are expected to be completed in 2020.
The radar kits will be used to upgrade the MH-60R Seahawk helicopter fleet. The craft is the world's most advanced maritime helicopter and is used by the Navy for anti-submarine warfare in open ocean and coastal zones. It can also be used for search and rescue, supply delivery, medical evacuation, and communications relay.
Lockheed Martin employees approximately 2,500 people in Owego.