LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles officials are releasing proposed regulations for governing the emerging commercial marijuana industry in the city.
The release Thursday sets in motion a 60-day public comment period prior to further action by the City Council.
Councilmember Paul Koretz says release of the draft ordinance is a crucial step to prepare for the Jan. 1 statewide legalization of cannabis.
The draft includes guidelines for processing applications, inspections and enforcement, among other issues.
The city planning department also is releasing a draft ordinance on land use requirements for commercial cannabis activity citywide. Officials hope to avoid concentrations of pot shops in just a few communities.
Councilman Bob Blumenfield says that as the as the largest city to regulate marijuana, Los Angeles will be seen as blueprint for others.