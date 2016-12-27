Iowa State Auditor Mary Mosiman issued a fiscal 2016 audit report on the Iowa Lottery Authority indicating the agency incharge of overseeing the administration and marketing of the state’s lottery games increased its total operating revenues by nearly 13 percent over the previous year.
Lottery sales for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016, totaled $366.9 million — the highest revenue level in the Iowa Lottery’s history — compared to $324.8 million for fiscal year 2015.
Instant-scratch tickets generated $233.7 million in record sales, an increase of $21.7 million over the previous year’s $212 million in sales.
Lotto game sales increased $21.4 million while pull-tab sales decreased about $1 million from the prior year, according to the state audit report.
The lottery raised $88 million in proceeds for state programs in fiscal year 2016, the highest amount its inception in 1985.
The Iowa Lottery Authority spent $6,821,537 on advertising production and media purchases for the year ended June 30, 2016, representing 1.86 percent of revenue. Iowa law allows the Iowa Lottery Authority to spend up to 4 percent of revenue for the marketing of lottery games.