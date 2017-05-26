BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The operator of two Louisiana state-owned hospitals is again in a dispute with Louisiana State University's medical school over unpaid debts.
G.E. Ghali, chancellor of LSU Health Sciences Shreveport, told senators Friday the medical school is owed $12 million from the Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana, which runs the Shreveport and Monroe hospitals previously managed by LSU.
Ghali says the hospital manager is three months behind on payments for services provided by LSU doctors.
The CEO of the hospitals, Daniel Snyder, didn't disagree with the tally, but he suggested LSU hadn't submitted sufficient documentation to back up the billings.
The research foundation, known as BRF, has repeatedly clashed with LSU and state officials over payment amounts and contract issues. Ghali says BRF rarely pays bills to LSU on time.