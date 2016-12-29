LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A disease research company will set up a pharmaceutical research and development facility at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's New Iberia Research Center.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and Crown Bioscience Inc. CEO Jean-Pierre Wery announced the project Wednesday.
Wery says the project will enable Crown Bioscience to advance treatments for cardiovascular and metabolic disease research. Louisiana Economic Development says the company will make a $1 million investment and create 10 jobs with an average salary of $70,000.
Wery says they chose Louisiana because of the growing biomedical science community and the operational excellence that exists at NIRC. The company will begin operating at NIRC in January.
Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Crown Bioscience formed in 2006 and operates research campuses in China, the United Kingdom, San Diego and Indianapolis.