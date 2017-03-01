MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Lowe's Cos. (LOW) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $663 million.
On a per-share basis, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, came to 86 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.
The home improvement retailer posted revenue of $15.78 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.28 billion.
Lowe's expects full-year earnings to be $4.64 per share.
Lowe's shares have increased almost 5 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased roughly 6 percent. The stock has risen 10 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOW
