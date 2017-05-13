For people who have missed the taste of Italian food prepared by the Lunardi family, relief is on the way.
Lunardi's Italian Restaurant, a Davenport favorite for 27 years, is on the cusp of reopening.
"We don't have a definite date yet," Brooke Lunardi said Thursday. She operates the restaurant with her husband, Paul Lunardi. Paul is the nephew of restaurant founder Terry Lunardi, who died in 2009.
"We're thinking maybe around the 22nd of May," Brooke said. "But we're going to have to give ourselves a good week to get organized once we can get in there. Our food is fresh, not frozen, so we'll need to do some prep work."
Lunardi's has been undergoing a major renovation since an early morning fire on Dec. 21 severely damaged the restaurant. The fire is believed to have been caused by a pile of freshly laundered towels that burst into flames.
The fire virtually destroyed the kitchen and caused smoke damage throughout the restaurant.
"They had to gut half the restaurant," Brooke Lunardi said. "The front half was damaged by smoke. We had to clean and get all the smoke out."
They were able to save the wooden booths that are made out of solid cherry, she said. "No way we were going to find anything comparable to them. We had to have them recovered and they turned out real nice."
Doug Streeter, project manager for Werner Restoration which is in charge of the project, said the kitchen is virtually brand new.
"The only thing they saved was the pizza ovens," Streeter said. The rest is all new shiny stainless steel, he added.
In restoring the restaurant, Streeter said it had to be brought up to code.
"Initially they thought they'd be done by April 15, but certain things weren't up to code anymore," Brooke Lunardi said. "Because of the fire they can't be grandfathered in anymore.
"So it's been a lot of sleepless nights and stress," she said.
While the December fire was a shock, there was never any doubt they were going to reopen, she said.
"We didn't have the option to close," Brooke Lunardi said. "My husband and I would never do that to Terry. We couldn't let him down like that."
While insurance helped pay for the restoration, she said, they always planned to reopen even if it took using their own money.
"We did throw around the possibility of looking for someplace a little bigger," she said. "The more we looked the more we kept getting pulled back to that spot."
Lunardi's is located in a strip mall near NorthPark Mall. It has been there since Terry Lunardi opened the restaurant in 1989.
"I can't imagine Lunardi's not being in that spot," Brooke Lunardi said. "It's quaint. We didn't want to lose the atmosphere we had going.
Customers have been leaving messages on the Lunardi's Facebook page, she added.
"We've had tons and tons of messages asking when we're going to be reopening," Brooke Lunardi said. "It's soon. But we want to be ready. We don't want to disappoint any of our customers."