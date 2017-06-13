Following a fire and major renovation, Lunardi’s Italian Restaurant will reopen Thursday, June 15.
The restaurant has been closed since late December when a fire believed to have been caused by towels that burst into flames destroyed much of the kitchen. Smoke also damaged the front of the restaurant.
The combination of extensive damage and bringing the restaurant up to code led to a major renovation that includes a new kitchen and dining area.
Lunardi’s will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday for walk-in customers only. The restaurant will not take reservations for the reopening.
Lunardi's is located at 102 E. Kimberly Road, near NorthPark Mall in Davenport, where it originally opened in 1989.
--Times Staff