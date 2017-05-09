ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former executive at a medical product company in Minnesota has pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets.
Forty-six-year-old Christopher Barry of Medina pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court.
According to details in the plea agreement, Barry was vice president of research and development for New Hope-based Lutonix from 2007 until May 2015, when he left to go to another company.
Lutonix develops, manufactures and sells drug coated balloon medical products, and Barry was responsible for research and development, manufacturing activities and other duties. He also was involved in developing Lutonix's primary product, a drug coated balloon called Lutonix 035 DCB.
Barry admitted to stealing trade secrets when he left his post to become chief executive of Urotronic, a start-up medical device company.