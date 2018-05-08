A Davenport Kwik Star store will receive a minor portion of a winning $4.4 million lottery ticket announced this week.
In Saturday's Lotto America drawing, the winning jackpot ticket came from the Kwik Star convenience store at 2850 W. Locust St., Davenport, according to Spokeswoman Mary Neubauer. She said the winner has yet to claim the prize, but still has several months to do so.
Regardless of whether the prize is claimed, Neubauer said Kwik Star will receive a $5,000 bonus. The bonus for larger games, like Powerball, is $10,000, she said.
"For Lotto America, it's $5,000, which will make a difference for that company," she said. "That's something we're always happy to do, because retailers are doing the work in selling the tickets."
Kwik Star Spokesman John McHugh said lottery bonuses, as well as any additional income, is shared equally across employees.
"Whenever a store is more profitable, that comes back to our coworkers," he said. "Our part-timers, full-timers, everybody, they get a certain percentage."
The winning ticket was generated free when the person bought a Powerball ticket at the store as part of an Iowa Lottery promotion for May. The odds of winning the jackpot in Lotto America are around 1 in 26 million.
She said the Iowa Lottery will release the winner's name after the prize is awarded.