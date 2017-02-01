EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A $148 million plan to revitalize the western edge of downtown East Lansing is being scrapped and will be reworked by those involved in the project.
The plan called for building a 12-story hotel and apartment complex along with condominiums and a parking garage. The Lansing State Journal reports (http://on.lsj.com/2kgiJqO ) a representative of Convexity Properties told the City Council that plans will be reworked in the coming months.
David Pierson, an attorney for Convexity Properties, says the "only realistic alternative is to redesign the project."
Pierson had said a $26.2 million brownfield plan the city approved related to public improvements weren't enough.
The newspaper says the update marks another delay on attempts to revitalize the blighted area, which has been the site of failed redevelopment projects for 15 years.
