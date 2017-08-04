SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Five Macey's stores in Utah will soon be open on Sundays, breaking a 70-year span of the grocer being open just six days per week.
The Deseret News reported (http://bit.ly/2wt3D6d ) Thursday that the chain's Sandy, Tooele, West Jordan, Ogden and Clinton locations will be open seven days a week beginning Aug. 27.
Company spokesman Tim Brown says Macey's owners decided to open the selected stores on Sundays after researching shopping preferences of customers and noncustomers throughout the past few years.
The company plans on giving employees premium pay for working on Sundays and will not force them to work if they have other commitments.
———
Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com